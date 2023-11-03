Shooting videos for Darin's kitchen stoves

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
https://www.youtube.com/shorts/62OqMPE6P08
CMCproduction and PiterPro_Production on the set for Darina electric and gas stoves, a trademark of Gazprom Household Systems JSC.
Professional video production CMCproduction and SmartREC
CMCproduction - full cycle video production
SmartREC - the territory of free creativity, the first mobile video production in St. Petersburg
Original and editorial versions of the author's video content for Ship Shard blogs
(video, animation, videography, cinematography, video production, business, films, television, mobilography, art, creativity, photography, director, producer, media, it, creativity, creativity, culture, behind the scenes, content creation, brands, life hack, entertainment)
USEFUL LINKS IN THE DESCRIPTION
DON'T FORGET TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE CHANNEL :))
Collaboration, videography, creatives
WhatsApp 8-953-348-12-81
https://www.youtube.com/@provideolife6884
https://shipshard.blogspot.com
https://coub.com/violettawennman
https://www.youtube.com/c/ViolettaWennman
All links https://shipshard.taplink.ws