🎸 *Edge of the Horizon* - Audio Mynd (Official Music Video) | Progressive Rock

🌌 **Experience the groundbreaking new single by Audio Mynd, "Edge of the Horizon."**

Dive into a mesmerizing blend of rock, math rock, and progressive rock, featuring intricate guitar solos, complex drum beats, and thought-provoking lyrics that challenge conventional perspectives. If you’re a fan of bands with deep messages and electrifying musicianship, this is a track you won’t want to miss.





🎶 **Sample Lyrics:**

*"At the edge of the horizon, there’s a line they tried to hide,

We’re living on a plane, under the firmament wide..."*





✨ **About the Song:**

"Edge of the Horizon" takes you on a sonic journey through intricate instrumentation and lyrics that question our place in the universe. With themes of awakening and uncovering hidden truths, this anthem resonates with listeners who seek meaning in music and beyond.





🎸 **For Fans Of:**

- Progressive Rock

- Math Rock

- Bands with intricate guitar solos

- Deep, thought-provoking lyrics

- Unique perspectives on reality





🎥 **Produced By:** Audio Mynd

🎵 **Genre:** Rock, Math Rock, Progressive Rock





🌍 **Who Will Enjoy This:**

Fans of challenging the status quo, believers in flat Earth theories, and those captivated by artistic expressions that question mainstream narratives.





