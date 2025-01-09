BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

🎸 *Edge of the Horizon* - Audio Mynd (Official Music Video) | Progressive Rock
Audio Mynd
Audio Mynd
47 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Send a Crypto Tip
If you like the content from this creator, send a crypto tip to help support their channel.
Select a Crypto Method:
Copy the code below for use in your Crypto App.
Copy
100% of your tip goes directly to this channel. The Brighteon platform does not receive or forward any crypto tips and does not have access to any records of crypto tipping activities.
If supported, scan the QR code above using your Crypto App.
42 views • 5 months ago

🌌 **Experience the groundbreaking new single by Audio Mynd, "Edge of the Horizon."**

Dive into a mesmerizing blend of rock, math rock, and progressive rock, featuring intricate guitar solos, complex drum beats, and thought-provoking lyrics that challenge conventional perspectives. If you’re a fan of bands with deep messages and electrifying musicianship, this is a track you won’t want to miss.


🎶 **Sample Lyrics:**

*"At the edge of the horizon, there’s a line they tried to hide,

We’re living on a plane, under the firmament wide..."*


✨ **About the Song:**

"Edge of the Horizon" takes you on a sonic journey through intricate instrumentation and lyrics that question our place in the universe. With themes of awakening and uncovering hidden truths, this anthem resonates with listeners who seek meaning in music and beyond.


🎸 **For Fans Of:**

- Progressive Rock

- Math Rock

- Bands with intricate guitar solos

- Deep, thought-provoking lyrics

- Unique perspectives on reality


🎥 **Produced By:** Audio Mynd

🎵 **Genre:** Rock, Math Rock, Progressive Rock


🌍 **Who Will Enjoy This:**

Fans of challenging the status quo, believers in flat Earth theories, and those captivated by artistic expressions that question mainstream narratives.


🔔 **Don’t Forget To:**

- **LIKE** this video if the music and message resonate with you!

- **SUBSCRIBE** for more thought-provoking and intricate rock music.

- **SHARE** your thoughts on the lyrics in the comments below.


🌟 **Follow Audio Mynd:**

- Facebook: https://facebook/AudioMynd

- Website: https://audiomynd.com


#ProgressiveRock #MathRock #FlatEarth

Keywords
fake newstruthflat earthbreaking newsmusicrockconspiracyquestion everythingrealityred pillwake upnew musichip hoplyricsrhythmrhymesaudio myndai musicaudio mindrap rock
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy