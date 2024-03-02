A New Concept In Banking | https://www.themorganreport.com/join

How Netflix Hit ‘bank Of Dave’ Shows Banks Could Work For People And Community, Not Profit

Netflix released Bank of Dave, a ‘true-ish’ story based on minibus seller-turned-lorry seller-turned self-made millionaire, Dave Fishwick. The film follows the trajectory of Dave’s ambition to take on the big banks in the City of London and open the first local bank in 150 years. Now the story is true, Dave Fishwick is a real person, and he really is a businessman who offers loans to people in his local community. The ‘Bank of Dave’ is also in the process of becoming fully regulated in the UK, and currently operates as an independent loans company under ‘Burnley Savings and Loans’.

The film allows us to explore a banking model outside the confines of major investment banks in Canary Wharf and to imagine a system where banks are no longer vehicles for the richest to consolidate (and hide) their wealth but instead are used to boost investment all over the country and lead the way in supporting renewable infrastructure.

