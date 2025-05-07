BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
A Guide to Relocating to Europe
The Morgan Report
The Morgan ReportCheckmark Icon
76 views • 4 months ago

Over the years, I’ve had the privilege of connecting with people from across the globe — individuals who are not just ahead of the curve, but who help define the curve. Brandon Ahearn is one of those rare few.

When Brandon first reached out to me on LinkedIn, I was intrigued. Here was someone with deep credentials — a JD, an LLM, a CFA — who had spent decades in the trenches of law, finance, and technology. But what impressed me most wasn't the titles after his name. It was the clarity of his thinking and the practical nature of his mission: to help people, particularly affluent families and professionals, make a successful transition to life in Europe.

I read his book, Borderless: A Guide to Relocating to Europe, quickly — and found it refreshingly honest and comprehensive. This isn’t a pie-in-the-sky fantasy about sipping wine in Tuscany or retiring on a beach in Portugal. It’s a grounded, real-world guide to navigating everything from tax regimes to legal systems, school options to cross-border investments.

What makes Brandon’s work especially valuable is that he’s not a theorist. He’s done it. He understands the concerns of Americans and Canadians because he is one — and yet, with decades of European experience, he knows how to bridge the gap with nuance and precision.

In an era when more people are questioning the trajectory of the West — whether it’s declining purchasing power, intrusive regulation, or social volatility — relocation is no longer a fringe concept. It’s a strategic decision. A life hedge. A form of diversification every bit as important as owning gold or reducing exposure to fiat currencies. Brandon’s work complements the type of thinking I’ve advocated for years: sovereign-minded, future-focused, and rooted in reality.

https://www.amazon.com/Borderless-Relocating-Affluent-Families-Professionals-ebook/dp/B0F5CM2ZRD

goldsilverdavid morganthe morgan report
