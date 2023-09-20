Prince Warned Humanity About WEF's Depopulation Agenda in 1996

Lyrics embedded deep in a Prince album track released 26 years ago eerily prophesied a future that has come to pass since the Covid-19 pandemic was unleashed on an unsuspecting public.

Exposing the New World Order’s plans for mRNA style vaccines that alter biology and act as tracking devices, as well as the transgender agenda and the WEF’s authoritarian dystopia, it was almost as though Prince had inside knowledge of the New World Order’s plans for humanity.

Mirrored - The People's Voice