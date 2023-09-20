BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Prince Warned Humanity About WEF's Depopulation Agenda in 1996
1904 views • 09/20/2023

Lyrics embedded deep in a Prince album track released 26 years ago eerily prophesied a future that has come to pass since the Covid-19 pandemic was unleashed on an unsuspecting public.

Exposing the New World Order’s plans for mRNA style vaccines that alter biology and act as tracking devices, as well as the transgender agenda and the WEF’s authoritarian dystopia, it was almost as though Prince had inside knowledge of the New World Order’s plans for humanity.

And if you are still wondering whether Prince knew the global elite’s plans for the future in advance, you will be interested to learn that he knew about 9/11 three years before it happened.Lyrics embedded deep in a Prince album track released 26 years ago eerily prophesied a future that has come to pass since the Covid-19 pandemic was unleashed on an unsuspecting public. Exposing the New World Order’s plans for mRNA style vaccines that alter biology and act as tracking devices, as well as the transgender agenda and the WEF’s authoritarian dystopia, it was almost as though Prince had inside knowledge of the New World Order’s plans for humanity. And if you are still wondering whether Prince knew the global elite’s plans for the future in advance, you will be interested to learn that he knew about 9/11 three years before it happened.

Mirrored - The People's Voice 

