SHOCKING LOSSES: Russian Marines Destroyed a Large Group of Spanish and Ukrainian Soldiers in KURSK
469 views • 8 months ago

The situation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine continues to deteriorate rapidly in all directions of the front. On September 4, experts and analysts from Europe's largest Open Source Intelligence project - 'BlackBird Group', officially announced that since the beginning of August this year, the speed of the Russian Army's advance in Donbass has doubled. Moreover, according to them, Russian troops take control of about 20 square kilometers of territory in Donbass almost every day. At the same time, experts and analysts from the 'BlackBird Group' admitted that since the invasion of the Ukrainian Army in the Kursk Oblast, Russian troops have managed to liberate more than 20 settlements in this Russian region................................................................

kurskrussian marinesukrainian soldiersspanish soldiers
