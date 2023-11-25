Terror Squad rapper Raul Conde(52) died after suffering a heart attack (Nov'23)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Fat Joe, DJ Khaled and Erica Mena pay tribute to Terror Squad rapper Raul Conde who died at 52 after suffering a heart attack
Rapper
Raul Conde is being mourned by fellow hip-hop stars including Fat Joe
who said his fellow Terror Squad member was closer than family
By PAUL FARRELL FOR DAILYMAIL.COM
PUBLISHED: 11:14 GMT, 24 November 2023 | UPDATED: 11:14 GMT, 24 November 2023
Fat Joe, DJ Khaled and French Montana are among the hip-hop luminaries who are paying tribute to rapper Raul Conde who died this week at the age of 52 after suffering a heart attack.
'My Day 1 how can a man love another man more than your own biological family. You are 1 of 1 the most loyal EVER. We did it since kids we did everything we dreamed of i love you with every fiber in my body,' Joe wrote.
Conde had been a member of Fat Joe's Bronx-based rap collective Terror Squad since it began in 1998.
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-12786953/Fat-Joe-DJ-Khaled-Erica-Mena-pay-tribute-Terror-Squad-rapper-Raul-Conde-died-52-suffering-heart-attack.html
