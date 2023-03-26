CATHERINE AUSTIN FITTS: “IT’S FINANCIAL WARFARE” from TheHighwire.com

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
WATCH THE VIDEO --> https://thehighwire.com/ark-videos/catherine-austin-fitts-its-financial-warfare/
Investment banker and Economist, Catherine Austin-Fitts gives her
insight into the current volatility in the global banking system she
describes as, “Financial Warfare,” giving insight in the wake of the
Silicon Valley and First Republic Banks federal bailouts.