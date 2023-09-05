Ep.09 Elders/Shepherds/Pastors/Teachers No Longer Needed Part 7

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this podcast, we want to continue to look at the word UNTIL found in
Ephesians 4:13 (ESV) UNTIL we all attain to the unity of the faith and of the knowledge of the Son of God, to mature manhood, to the measure of the stature of the fullness of Christ.
We will finish with the last 2 principles
to mature manhood, to the measure of the stature of the fullness of Christ.