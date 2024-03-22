'State Of War': Russia's Alarming Warning For West As NATO Leader Fears 'Ukraine's Could Fall Soon'

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Escalating tensions between Russia and the West have fanned the fear of catastrophe. The Kremlin has made a big announcement about the ongoing military operation in Ukraine. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russia’s military operation in Ukraine has turned into a full-fledged war after the West became involved in Kyiv's fight. Notably, thus far, Russia has refrained from referring to the conflict as a war. The change from military operation to war is not just a verbal shift, as the Russian Army's ground assault is anticipated to undergo a significant overhaul.
Mirrored - Hindustan Times
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/