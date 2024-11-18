BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The Rock Almighty. We Have Reclaimed The Joy With The Trump Dance!
24 views • 6 months ago

It's just like God's sense of humor Warriors Of Light to have a simple, silly dance be emblematic of what he has done through Donald Trump. That is hard thing for me to state knowing that some of you will think I have lost my mind thinking that the anointing can be any where near this imperfect man. But if you study the bible, you will soon realize that is precisely how God rolls. Now let's dance, laugh, smile, and take back this country and the world for Christ! Let's Rock


Video credits:

Petra - Dance

Put Petra on your playlist

@ Apple Music - https://apple.co/4fpsq0y

@ Amazon - https://amzn.to/3ABSVkJ

metalfranlazar777

@metalfranlazar777

https://www.youtube.com/@metalfranlazar777


Donald Trump’s infectious dance moves take the world by storm

Sky News: Breaking, UK & World

Get the full story, first. Free, wherever you get your news.

Download our app for award-winning journalism and breaking news stories from the UK and around the world.

https://apple.co/48S6l8T

https://amzn.to/3YSNSEv


The Rock Almighty Shaker Of Heaven And Earth.

Now streaming on US Sports Radio

http://www.USSportsRadio.net

https://bit.ly/USSportsRadioToday

Keywords
godjesuschurchheavy metalrock n rollchristian rockchristian metalussportsnetworkussportsradiotherockalmighty
