Highlights of Russian Military Operation in Ukraine on April 25

▪️Ukrainian formations continue to launch artillery strikes on the border territories of Belgorod region.

Electric power lines and residential buildings were damaged as a result of the shelling in Cheremoshnoe and Leninskii.

▪️Fierce fighting has been going on in Spirne area for several months.

Russian troops have knocked out Ukrainian units from the gas compressor station, which was a key point of AFU defense in the settlement.

▪️ Russian troops continue their offensive in Bakhmut centre, pushing the enemy out of the city.

Assault units have entered Pol'ova Street and breached the first line of AFU defense near the garage complex.

▪️ In the south of Bakhmut, fighting in the area of Vodokanal, on the outskirts of which there are still scattered AFU units.

To the west, Russian troops are breaking through in the direction of the road to Krasne, through which the enemy grouping is supplied.

▪️ South of Avdiivka, Russian troops continue their assault on AFU positions at the approaches to Sjeverne.

Despite the desperate AFU resistance, assault units are getting closer to the settlements.

▪️ Ukrainian formations continue to launch artillery strikes against the civilian infrastructure of Donetsk.

As a result of the shelling of the Kuibyshivs'kyi and Kyiv districts, 12 transformer substances were de-energized and one person was wounded.

▪️ Russian MANPAD crew shot down Ukrainian Su-25 near Veletens'ke.

Destroyed assault aircraft was heading towards islands south of Kherson, where Ukrainian formations have been trying to gain a foothold in recent days.