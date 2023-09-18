Numerous illegal immigrants dressed in camouflage using ropes to scale the border wal

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Bill Melugin reports from the border:
NEW: We witnessed numerous illegal immigrants dressed in camouflage using ropes to scale the border wall, then run off into the desert without apprehension in Naco, AZ. A smuggler on the wall guided them.
There have been over 1.5 million gotaways under Biden admin. There are very few BP agents to patrol this area, and this plays out every day. The evaders typically have pin drops on their cell phones showing where to go for smuggling pick ups once in the U.S. We did see one woman get caught by agents
@BillMelugin_
https://x.com/BillMelugin_/status/1703428917279731784?s=20