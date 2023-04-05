James O'Keefe in NYC talks with Journalists at Trump's arraignment

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Members of the Press speak their mind to undercover James O’Keefe at Trump arraignment in NYC. #OMG
“Whatever it takes”
“Whatever reason he is in prison is good for me”
“Are you a Trump supporter? No? OK so then I can say I’m with CNN…”
https://twitter.com/i/status/1643437467469586432