“This Conversation Would Land Me in Prison in Ireland” - Its the Global Plan w/ Captain Kieran Kelly

Captain Kieran Kelly, CEO of the world’s largest ocean cleanup company, joins the program for a sobering and powerful conversation. He exposes the inverted reality behind today’s environmentalist movement, revealing how global agendas are destroying the very planet they claim to save. He explains how Ireland has become the red canary in the gold mine—a warning sign for the entire Western world.

In today’s Ireland, telling the truth could land you in prison. Captain Kelly speaks openly about how free speech has become the biggest crime, and how his own personal tragedy—the murder of his son—is a stark warning of what awaits if we don’t stand up and fight back. This is a raw, emotional, and critically important discussion you won’t hear anywhere else.

Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.

Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further