Gold Star families send strong message to Biden

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Darin Hoover, father of fallen Staff Sgt. Darin Taylor Hoover, joins Rob Schmitt to discuss the message Gold Star families have for President Biden
Follow NewsClips channel at Brighteon.com for more updates
Subscribe to Brighteon newsletter to get the latest news and more featured videos:
https://support.brighteon.com/Subscribe.html