How Did the Wise Men Honor the Savior through Their Gifts? : A Story of Worship and Divine Guidance

In this episode, we explore the story of the wise men who came to worship baby Jesus, guided by a star. They brought gifts of gold, frankincense, and myrrh to honor Him as their King and God. We also learn how God used dreams to warn them not to return to King Herod. This lesson helps us understand the importance of true worship and following God's guidance. Join us for an encouraging and uplifting devotion.
00:00 Introduction and Opening Words
00:44 The Wise Men's Journey and Worship
01:37 Gifts and Their Significance
02:12 Apostle Paul's Teachings on Sacrifice
04:33 Divine Warnings and Obedience
05:58 God's Use of Angels and Dreams
08:35 Call to Seek and Worship Jesus
09:18 Conclusion and Encouragement