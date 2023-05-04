MIRRORED from Red Pilled TV

May 3, 2023

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Fqlo7YeN_1M



THIS IS WW3, the U.S. is in real trouble! with Clayton Morris

Clayton Morris joins us to discuss Putin and China ready for war with the U.S. in this breaking news update.

What I'm about to show you is arguably the biggest story in the world right now, in my opinion, but it's being totally ignored by the mainstream media. Of course it is. They don't want you to know about it because it will upend the global world order. I'm gonna show you all of the new data and the info in a minute, but first, the US just announced they're getting ready for war with China and Russia.

Simultaneously because we can't just do one without the other. Right? See, this is what happens when people start to lose power. They get very dangerous and the US is quickly losing power. This week, defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, announced their new 2024 military budget, which aims directly at China. And in get this, this is unbelievable.

It includes a 40% increase in spending to attack China. The Pentagon recently said China is, quote, the most comprehensive and serious challenge to the US National Security Strategy. So the US National Security is under attack because China is becoming an economic superpower. They want you to believe that your house and your backyard are gonna have Chinese soldiers in it very soon.