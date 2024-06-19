2 Guys Drinking Coffee Episode 164 – Has there been a plan all along?

Regardless of who is or has been in the oval office, the plans of the predator class have gone on unfettered. This is not a recent phenomenon. We can trace it back to President Woodrow Wilson in 1913, but can we go farther back than that?

What about pre-Civil War with the 1st Bank of America and the 2nd Bank of America? The banking Cartel was active then. After all, it’s always been about the money.

If it’s always been about the money, has there ever been a war won? Did the Nazi’s go away after WWII? Did the Bank of England really lose control of the Colonies after the Revolutionary War?

Who funded the wars? The “money people”, primarily the Rothchild’s in recent history, have funded both sides of wars so they won regardless of the victor.

War does not determine who is right - only who is left.

~ Bertrand Russell

This goes all the way back to Cain & Able. Ever since the fall, peace has left the world and with it any hopes for a truly civilized society. So, that begs the question, “Who is behind it all?”