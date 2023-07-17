Teacher Fired After Refusing to Let Male Students Enter Female Locker Room - Jessica Tapia

Jessica Tapia lost her teaching job in California after a malicious campaign was waged against her by several politically correct students who took issue with her Christian faith posted on her personal Instagram page. Jessica, who taught physical education in Riverside County, was terminated by the school district for refusing to conceal kids’ gender identities from their parents and not allowing male students to enter female locker rooms. She was investigated by the school district, and met with a long list of 13 allegations that attacked her Christian beliefs. Jessica stood her ground and is encouraging other teachers to stand boldly in their faith even if it means losing their jobs. She is planning on suing her school district for religious discrimination.







TAKEAWAYS





There are two sides in this spiritual war: life and hope or death and destruction





Teachers need to be bold and speak up against the corruption happening to students and pick principle over pensions





Separation of church and state does not exist in schools today - the state is indoctrinating children with radical ideologies





Make an effort to attend your local school board meetings with like-minded parents to advocate for good, moral policies







