DESPERATION LEADS TO A DEATH SENTENCE 1. SAMUEL 28:1-25
Calvary Melbourne Australia
Calvary Melbourne Australia
5 views • 03/29/2023

Pastor Andrew Russell preaches on 1. Samuel 28:1-25. Saul was desperate. He knew that Samuel had been a great prophet. Saul wanted to hear God’s decisions from Samuel again. So Saul went against his own law and the Law of God. Saul’s servants found a medium that had escaped from Saul’s law. People recognised that Saul was the king. This was because he wore a special royal coat. So he took this coat off before he went to the medium. He visited her at night. He did not want anyone to see him. Also, mediums often worked at night. The medium suspected that the men were trying to catch her. But Saul promised her that no harm would come to her.

Please visit our website: http://www.calvarymelbourne.com.au


davidalmighty godking saul
