Dispelling myths about food Dr. Anthony Chaffee
Dr Anthony Chaffee is an American medical doctor and Neurosurgical resident who, over a span of 20+ years, has researched the optimal nutrition for human performance and health. It is his assertion that most of the so-called chronic diseases we treat as doctors are caused by the food we eat, or don't eat, and can be reversed with dietary changes to a species specific diet.

https://www.youtube.com/@anthonychaffeemd



healthcancercholesterolmeatweight lossfatcarnivore dietanthony chaffee

