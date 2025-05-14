BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
🔍 1,866 Missing Ballot Papers Found at AEC Worker's Home | Ballot Security Scare in Australia
newsplusglobe
newsplusglobe
4 months ago

🔍 1,866 Missing Ballot Papers Found at AEC Worker's Home | Ballot Security Scare in Australia

https://newsplusglobe.com/

Description:

🚨 Breaking Election Scandal: Nearly 2,000 missing ballot papers from the 2025 Australian federal election were found at a temporary AEC worker's home in Sydney. The container, sealed and untouched, was recovered a week later — but serious questions remain.


💬 How did this happen? Could it have impacted the election outcome in Barton? What reforms are coming to prevent future ballot mishandling?


In this video, News Plus Globe breaks down the facts, expert opinions, and the official AEC response. Watch the full report and share your thoughts below.


🗳️ Stay informed. Stay engaged. Subscribe to News Plus Globe for trusted updates.


