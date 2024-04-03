Trump reacts to Biden's Transgender Day of Visibility falling on Easter | LiveNOW from FOX

President Joe Biden issued a proclamation declaring Easter Sunday as 'Transgender Day of Visibility.' Biden said in a statement, "On Transgender Day of Visibility, we honor the extraordinary courage and contributions of transgender Americans and reaffirm our Nation’s commitment to forming a more perfect Union — where all people are created equal and treated equally throughout their lives.

I am proud that my Administration has stood for justice from the start, working to ensure that the LGBTQI+ community can live openly, in safety, with dignity and respect. I am proud to have appointed transgender leaders to my Administration and to have ended the ban on transgender Americans serving openly in our military. I am proud to have signed historic Executive Orders that strengthen civil rights protections in housing, employment, health care, education, the justice system, and more. I am proud to have signed the Respect for Marriage Act into law, ensuring that every American can marry the person they love." Former President Trump's campaign responded saying, "“We call on Joe Biden’s failing campaign and White House to issue an apology to the millions of Catholics and Christians across America who believe tomorrow is for one celebration only — the resurrection of Jesus Christ." International Transgender Day of Visibility occurs each year on March 31st. The annual event started back in 2009.