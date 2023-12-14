Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
This State Will Determine the Cannabis Industry's Success
channel image
The Talking Hedge
68 Subscribers
17 views
Published 2 months ago

Washington is a Petri dish experiment that should be studied by anyone in the cannabis industry. Find out how Washington State could shape the future of the Cannabis Industry.


Guest:

Katrina Glogowski, Seattle Attorney & Angel Investor

https://www.linkedin.com/in/katrinaglogowski


Host:

Josh Kincaid, Capital Markets Analyst & host of your favorite business podcast.

https://www.linkedin.com/in/joshkincaid/


Episode 1,186 The #TalkingHedge...

Your Favorite Business Podcast.

​Covering news, interviews, events, finance, data, and more.

https://www.theTalkingHedgepodcast.com


Music Info:

Song: Beat | Keep On | 2020

Artist: Milochromatic Beats

&

Song: Dark Trap Beats Hard Rap Instrumental | Gang | 2018

Artist: LuxrayBeats


Keywords:

News, Business, Pitch Deck, Investment Deck, Investing, Stocks, RoboAdvisor, Day Trading, Money, stock market, crypto, futures, options, equities,


This is only entertainment. This is NOT financial advice.

Keywords
cannabismarijuanammj

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket