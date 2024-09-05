© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Copyright © Elizabeth Marie
Posted as part of HKP Word : https://www.hiskingdomprophecy.com/warning-beware-of-october/
Prophetess Elizabeth writes, ""The backbone of America is now coming against her one true friend…. and the dominoes are set to fall! She has betrayed her friend! Now the hammer will fall…. It is a GAVEL of JUSTICE that will come against the land!" says The LORD."