A Palestinian Woman 'Holding the Hand of a Child' - Shot by Israeli Forces in Gaza City's centre on 12 Nov, as She and Others Attempted to Evacuate the area while 'Holding White Flags'

Exclusive footage obtained by Middle East Eye shows a Palestinian woman being shot by Israeli forces in the streets of Gaza City's centre on 12 November, as she and others attempted to evacuate the area while holding white flags amid the intense Israeli assault on northern Gaza.

Cynthia, on Jan 13, I added the image of the grandmother with her grandson... whose hand she was holding, with an article describing in more detail of what took place.

https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2024/1/13/shot-in-cold-blood-killing-of-elderly-palestinian-woman-sparks-outcry?traffic_source=rss





