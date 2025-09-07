Train Ride Slaughter

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Sept 7, 2025 - What if you were safer in your war-torn homeland than in an America given over to racial “equity” expressed in freedom for criminals?
The tragic story of IIryna Zarutska, plus the latest news on immigration, Defense, and Trump. Thanks for watching and praying!
Follow us on X and Facebook
https://www.facebook.com/prayingcitizen
To support our work, or get the newsletter, go to:
LoriColley.substack.com