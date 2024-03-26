⚡️Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation

(26 March 2024)

▫️Over the past 24 hours, the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation delivered a group strike by long-range sea-based and ground-based precision weaponry and unmanned aerial vehicles at decision-making centres, Ukrainian Security Service objects, defence industry enterprises, as well as deployment areas of Ukrainian nationalist formations and foreign mercenaries. All the targets have been engaged. The goal of the strike has been achieved.

▫️In Kupyansk direction, units of the Zapad Group of Forces inflicted losses on enemy units and improved the tactical situation along the front lines. The AFU losses amounted to up to 20 Ukrainian troops and two motor vehicles.

▫️In Donetsk direction, units of the Yug Group of Forces took more advantageous lines and inflicted losses on units of the AFU 54th, 93rd mechanised brigades, and 81st Airmobile Brigade near Belogorovka (Lugansk People's Republic), Kleshcheyevka, and Verkhnekamenka (Donetsk People's Republic).

The AFU losses amounted to more than 425 Ukrainian troops, two armoured fighting vehicles, and seven motor vehicles.

Moreover, four electronic warfare stations, one U.S.-made AN/TPQ-36 counter-battery warfare station, and one U.S.-made M777 howitzer were neutralised.

▫️In Avdeyevka direction, units of the Tsentr Group of Forces inflicted losses on enemy units and improved the tactical situation along the front lines.

Four counter-attacks launched by assault detachments of the AFU 24th, 47th, 59th mechanised brigades, and 25th Airborne Brigade were repelled near Novgorodskoye, Vodyanoye, Pervomayskoye, Tonenkoye, and Berdichi (Donetsk People's Republic).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 280 Ukrainian troops, two tanks, two armoured fighting vehicles, and six motor vehicles.

In the course of counter-battery warfare, two U.S.-made M777 howitzers, one UK-made AS-90 self-propelled artillery system, one D-20 howitzer, and one Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system were wiped out.

▫️In South Donetsk direction, units of the Vostok Group of Forces delivered strikes and repelled two counter-attacks launched by assault detachments of the AFU 72nd Mechanised Brigade near Staromayorskoye (Donetsk People's Republic).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 105 Ukrainian troops, five motor vehicles, two UK-made FH-70 howitzers, and one Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system.

▫️In Kherson direction, as a result of Dnepr Group of Forces' cohesive actions, the tactical situation along the front line was improved, and losses were inflicted on manpower and hardware clusters of the AFU 65th Mechanised Brigade and 108th Territorial Defence Brigade near Rabotino and Novosyolovka (Zaporozhye region).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 50 Ukrainian troops, three motor vehicles, and one U.S.-made M777 howitzer.

▫️Operational-Tactical Aviation, unmanned aerial vehicles, and Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian Groups of Forces have engaged AFU manpower and hardware in 114 areas during the day.

▫️Over the past 24 hours, air defence units shot down 131 unmanned aerial vehicles, two S-200 surface-to-air guided missiles converted to hit ground targets, and 15 HIMARS and Vampire MLRS projectiles.

📊 In total, 577 airplanes and 270 helicopters, 17,142 unmanned aerial vehicles, 489 air defence missile systems, 15,604 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,256 combat vehicles equipped with MLRS, 8,531 field artillery guns and mortars, as well as 20,215 units of special military equipment have been destroyed during the special military operation.