Skyfall 2020: Five Smooth Stones by Pastor Troy Towns

This is day two and session ten from the Skyfall 2020 conference. Pastor Troy Towns preaches a powerful message on the five giants that Christians face in their lives and the keys we need to battle against the enemy.Next Level Ministries is located in Montgomery, AL. Troy & Dee Towns hold services on Saturday mornings which are also live on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/NextLevelMinMTG