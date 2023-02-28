Patriot Lawfare with Peter Ticktin and Russell Newman | MSOM Ep. 692

In this episode of MSOM, Sean Morgan interviews Trump’s attorney Peter Ticktin about the latest with his lawsuit against Hilary Clinton. Next, Chief Legal Officer of The America Project talks about strategies to win in the courts for election integrity, border security, and medical freedom.





https://americaproject.com/





https://legalbrains.com/our-attorneys/peter-ticktin-esq/





