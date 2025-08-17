© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The COVID Shot Catastrophe By Nicolas Hulscher, MPH
In a new episode of Doctors & Scientists on Children’s Health Defense TV, Nicolas joined Dr. Brian Hooker to break down the unprecedented destruction caused by COVID-19 mRNA injections.
Mass Deaths & Disability on the Scale of Hundreds of Hiroshima Nuclear Strikes >17 million COVID-19 vaccine deaths worldwide, with conservative U.S. estimates at approximately 600,000 deaths. The deadly COVID-19 mRNA injections, still being administered to millions of American children, are responsible for more American casualties than World War I, World War II, and the Vietnam War combined.
Multi-Organ Damage
The mRNA injections are not just linked to isolated side effects — they have triggered widespread, systemic damage across nearly every major organ system: Intentional harm?
