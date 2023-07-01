HUGE STUDY: VAX CAUSES SUDDEN DEATH! - Peer Reviewed Papers PROVE What We've Been Warning About!

HELP SUPPORT US AS WE DOCUMENT HISTORY HERE: https://gogetfunding.com/help-wam-cover-history/

GET YOUR APRICOT SEEDS at the life-saving Richardson Nutritional Center HERE: https://rncstore.com/r?id=bg8qc1

Josh Sigurdson reports on the new peer reviewed studies out of Japan and Qatar proving what we've been warning about for so long... That the covid injections cause sudden death caused by a factor of issues including myocarditis, pericarditis and other heart inflammation and clotting side effects. For the last couple of years, many studies have come out proving the correlation with heart attacks as well as cancer, auto immune disorders and strokes. Throughout that time, people complained that the studies were not peer reviewed. The reason? Because it's next to impossible to get a peer review on something so controversial. Today, we have it. That craziest part of this study is that it barely scratches the surface as it only shows the deaths within 15 days of injection. Other studies on excess death have shown that every year, more people are dying from the injections despite less people taking them year over year. That means that as time goes by, death rates accelerate dramatically. In this video, we break down the study, other news reports and why we need to continue to fight back.

Stay tuned for more from WAM!

BUY GOLD AND SILVER HERE: https://kirkelliottphd.com/wam/

BUY YOUR PRIVATE CLEARPHONE HERE: https://www.r1kln3trk.com/3PC4ZXC/F9D3HK/

LION ENERGY: Never Run Out Of Power! PREPARE NOW! https://www.r1kln3trk.com/3PC4ZXC/D2N14D/

GET VITAMINS AND SUPPLEMENTS FROM DR. ZELENKO HERE: https://zstacklife.com/?ref=WAM

GET TIM'S FREE Portfolio Review HERE: https://bit.ly/redpilladvisor And become a client of Tim's at https://www.TheLibertyAdvisor.com

STOCK UP ON STOREABLE FOODS HERE: http://wamsurvival.com/

OUR GOGETFUNDING CAMPAIGN: https://gogetfunding.com/help-keep-wam-alive/

OUR PODBEAN CHANNEL: https://worldaltmedia.podbean.com/ Or SPOTIFY: https://open.spotify.com/show/5JWtlXypfL8iR8gGMg9MME

Find us on Vigilante TV HERE: https://vigilante.tv/c/world_alternative_media/videos?s=1

FIND US on Rokfin HERE: https://rokfin.com/worldalternativemedia

FIND US on Gettr HERE: https://www.gettr.com/user/worldaltmedia

See our EPICFUNDME HERE: https://epicfundme.com/251-world-alternative-media

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER HERE: https://www.iambanned.com/

JOIN our Telegram Group HERE: https://t.me/worldalternativemedia

JOIN US on Rumble Here: https://rumble.com/c/c-312314

FIND WAM MERCHANDISE HERE: https://teespring.com/stores/world-alternative-media

FIND OUR CoinTree page here: https://cointr.ee/joshsigurdson

JOIN US on SubscribeStar here: https://www.subscribestar.com/world-alternative-media We will soon be doing subscriber only content!

Follow us on Twitter here: https://twitter.com/WorldAltMedia

Help keep independent media alive!

Pledge here! Just a dollar a month can help us alive! https://www.patreon.com/user?u=2652072&ty=h&u=2652072

BITCOIN ADDRESS: 18d1WEnYYhBRgZVbeyLr6UfiJhrQygcgNU

Our Independence Day SUPER SALE is larger than ever! Get DOUBLE Patriot Points and up to 60% OFF our hottest items today!

Save 50% on Brain Force Plus to supercharge your state of mind and experience our powerful nootropic that delivers the mental edge you’ve been looking for!

Ultimate Bone Broth Plus is now 40% off! Get it today to taste & experience the upgraded version of our famous formula to rediscover primal nutrition that’s missing from our modern diet!

Brain Force Ultra is now HALF OFF! Experience the next level in high-powered energy nootropics that’s loaded with proprietary super ingredients while you still can!

Save 40% on Ultimate Fish Oil today and improve your supplement routine & experience the world-renowned powerhouse formula!

Our hottest new item Prebiotic Fiber is now HALF OFF! See for yourself why this jam-packed nutrient-dense formula is flying off our shelves!

Conquer life with an optimal immune system and order our Immune Support that is now 50% OFF! Boost your system naturally with ultra-high quality ingredients selected for their nature-based benefits!

InfowarsLIFE is proud to introduce Vitamin C + Zinc with Rose Hips at 25% off! This new line of vitamins is sourced from the highest possible quality ingredients!

HUGE!! Every single one of our powerful health & wellness products from Infowars M.D. is now 30% OFF! This revolutionary series of lifestyle-altering products will redefine your peak physical and mental state!





Shared from and subscribe to:

World Alternative Media

https://www.banned.video/channel/world-alternative-media