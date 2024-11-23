Lindsey GrayHam wants to sanction US allies if they enforce ICC arrest warrants for Netanyahu and Gallant

Lindsey Graham wants to sanction U.S. allies if they enforce ICC arrest warrants for Netanyahu and Gallant.

This is the same Lindsey Graham who praised the ICC arrest warrant for Putin but now calls the ICC a joke.

Rules based order be like: “Don’t follow international law or we crush you”

“So to any ally, Canada, Britain, Germany, France, if you try to help the ICC, we're going to sanction you.

We’re going to crush your economy!”

➡️ The important part is “because we’re next”