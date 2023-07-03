Mastering Our Inner Light w/ Matt Maruca



Alfa Vedic

Streamed live on Jun 29, 2023 Latest AlfacastsMatt Maruca of Ra Optics returns to Alfacast to share his continuing research and personal journey into "cultivating the inner light'. Matt's exploration has included affiliations with Ayurvedic practitioners and Dr. Joe Dispenza's corporate consultancy program: Neuro Change Solutions. Any cursory investigation into the field of Wave Form Mechanics or the Hermetic Sciences will reveal there is only one substance in the Created Universe ... Light! How we qualify this Light then becomes the critical factor in both our biological and spiritual well-being. This part II interview with Matt will also build on past episodes with Jacob Lieberman MD and our own in-house chats on this one Source of all sentient Life. Matt Maruca is the Founder and CEO of Ra Optical. As a child Matt struggled constantly with debilitating headaches, allergies, and gut issues. He spent years trying Western medical drugs, Eastern diets and herbs, and modern diets and supplements to no avail, but everything changed when he learned about the role of mitochondria in producing energy and maintaining health in the body. Matt's research led to the understanding that all chronic diseases manifest when mitochondria are severely damaged, and at the root of his own health issues. This led to the realization of why his own mitochondria had become compromised. In Matt's own words: "Mitochondria are "electromagnetic" in nature, which means that their ability to process food and make energy is controlled by light. Every night, a hormone called melatonin helps to repair our mitochondria while we sleep." "The problem was, I was sabotaging myself with my late-night TV, phone, and computer use, destroying my melatonin level and my mitochondria. The Blue Light frequencies in devices mimic the sun and tricked my brain into thinking it was daytime and that I didn't need to sleep. I had to find a way to reset my circadian rhythm so my mitochondria could get the rest and repair needed." This would become the origin of Ra Optics. Tune in for this part II Journey into the Light for insights and solutions for your own lingering symptoms, and to better understand why insomnia is the most prevalent symptom in our society today.

