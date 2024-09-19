Satanic Vatican

Many years ago I found this documentary on archive.org - it was not on youtube at the time so I uploaded it.

Within a few weeks it landed on the top ten trending list and closed in on 1 million views, which was a lot at the time.

That did not last, it was torpedoed by youtube, the views were removed and it lost its spot on the top ten list.

That was 2011, the censorship has been around a long time, especially for anything critical of Israel or the Catholic church.

God bless.