BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Hezbollah Released Video - 'Your Tanks are Your Graves'
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1216 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
556 views • 10/18/2023

Hezbollah video 'Your tanks are your graves'

In the first seconds you can see the machine from the Kornet-E ATGM

Adding:

Al-Arabiya: Jordanian Foreign Minister to Al Arabiya: Any attempt by Israel to forcefully displace Palestinians means war for Jordan https://fxtwitter.com/AlArabiya_Brk/status/171430257327069599

-

It's been reported: The Egyptian President states that evicting the Gazans out of Gaza into Sinai amounts to a declaration of war against Egypt.

Egyptian authorities have announced that they will soon begin the first deliveries of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip. The Red Crescent and the UN will also be involved in organizing supplies.

The accumulation of aid in the Al-Arish area on the Sinai Peninsula has been ongoing since October 9. In addition to Egypt, a number of countries provide humanitarian assistance - Venezuela, Turkey, Jordan, Qatar, etc.





Keywords
russiaisraelpalestineukrainegazalebanonrussianwest bankukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy