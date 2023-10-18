Hezbollah Released Video - 'Your Tanks are Your Graves'

Hezbollah video 'Your tanks are your graves'

In the first seconds you can see the machine from the Kornet-E ATGM

Adding:

Al-Arabiya: Jordanian Foreign Minister to Al Arabiya: Any attempt by Israel to forcefully displace Palestinians means war for Jordan https://fxtwitter.com/AlArabiya_Brk/status/171430257327069599

-

It's been reported: The Egyptian President states that evicting the Gazans out of Gaza into Sinai amounts to a declaration of war against Egypt.

Egyptian authorities have announced that they will soon begin the first deliveries of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip. The Red Crescent and the UN will also be involved in organizing supplies.

The accumulation of aid in the Al-Arish area on the Sinai Peninsula has been ongoing since October 9. In addition to Egypt, a number of countries provide humanitarian assistance - Venezuela, Turkey, Jordan, Qatar, etc.











