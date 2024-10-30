© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
n a shocking turn of events, Colonel Douglas Macgregor dissects the unfolding catastrophe for Ukrainian forces at Kursk. With reports of 2,000 Ukrainian troops now encircled, the strategic involvement of North Korean forces alongside Russia marks a decisive shift in the battle. Are Ukraine’s elite brigades facing total annihilation, or will they find a way out? This is an intense look into the high-stakes struggle on the frontlines.