David Icke Explains the Control System in 10 Minutes

Taken from David's Sold Out show in Southern Holland in 2017 from the last event of his two-year all day tour 'Worldwide Wake Up'.





A 12 hour show that covered almost every subject that David has written about over the last 30 years.





For more videos like this head to www.ickonic.com/davidicke and stream all David's past live events, weekly podcasts and documentaries with new content every week.