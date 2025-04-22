‘This is what the media does… They try to SLASH and burn people’ - SecDef Hegseth

Easter Sunday, yesterday's White House celebration. I just uploaded 4 clips from Tucker Carlson, about this with one of the men on leave? Cynthia

What a big SURPRISE that a few leakers get fired and suddenly a bunch of hit pieces come out.. Same media that peddled the Russia hoax — SecDef Hegseth responds to second Signalgate

‘This is what the media does… They try to SLASH and burn people’

Leakers fired, hit pieces fly – Hegseth BLASTS media over Signalgate 2.0

💬 “HOAXSTERS. This group—no, no, this group right here—full of HOAXSTERS that peddle anonymous sources from leakers with axes to grind, and then you put it all together as if it's some news story,” Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth SLAMMED the press.





NPR story is ‘total FAKE NEWS’ — Press Sec Leavitt

and Trump: 'Ask the Houthis' — Trump shrugs off Hegseth leak scandal

💬 "He's doing a great job. It's just fake news. They just bring up stories," the US president says.

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth allegedly shared US attack plans against the Houthis in a Signal chat that included his wife, brother, and personal lawyer, according to The New York Times.