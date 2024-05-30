© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Reading the Bible LIVE: Messenger of the Covenant -2024 Malachi 3:1 KJV[1] Behold, I will send my messenger, and he shall prepare the way before me: and the Lord, whom ye seek, shall suddenly come to his temple, even the messenger of the covenant, whom ye delight in: behold, he shall come, saith the LORD of hosts.#Jesus #KateMiddleton #PrinceWilliam #LadyDi #KingCharles #DarylLawsonLive