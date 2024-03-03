Ottawa denies Alberta’s drug hunt scheme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mirrored Content
This week on the Alberta Roundup with Rachel Emmanuel, Rachel unveils Ottawa’s unwillingness to address the addictions and homelessness crisis. Earlier this week, the Trudeau government rejected a proposal from the Alberta government that would allow officials to track so-called safe supply drugs to see where they end up.
Later, Rachel shares a study that shows how interest in child vaccinations has plummeted following the Covid-19 pandemic.
Finally, Rachel gives an update on Alberta’s 2024 budget which was tabled this week and explains how Ottawa’s national pharmacare program is playing out.