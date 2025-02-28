Eighth Day of Siege on Jenin Refugee Camp

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
For the eighth consecutive day, the occupation continues to besiege and storm Jenin camp, burning, destroying, and blowing up homes, properties, and infrastructure, besieging hospitals, and closing their entrances.
Reporting: Obada Tahayne
Filmed: 28/01/2025
