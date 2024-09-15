A massive storming by the Russian Armed Forces on the Yuzhnodonbasskaya-3 coal mine northeast of Ugledar has put Ukrainian forces in a very difficult situation. A large video released by Russian military correspondent, on September 14, 2024, shows Russian assault troops launching a fierce assault on the mine structures, and entering the area around the mine, where Zelensky’s troops had been hiding for a long time trying to defend Ugledar. However, this time the enemy troops appear to be completely surrounded by artillery and bombing attacks, and a large explosion occurred in one of the buildings of the Yuzhnodonbasskaya-3 Mine, located west of Vodyane, which was recently liberated by Russian fighters. The assault on the extreme mine, where fighting continued after the Russian assault troops landed, would be a death sentence for the fall of Ugledar. Epic footage shows artillery preparation, and then a mechanized attack with the entry of two Russian armored groups into the mine area to destroy the enemy. The armored groups, consisting of armored vehicles and motorized rifle units, entered from two sides at once, from the north and from the south, pinning down the Ukrainian positions. After a massive artillery barrage on enemy positions, the armored vehicles broke into the complex while firing and deploying troops. Soon after four more armored vehicles arrived to disembark, one of them was hit by an explosive device during the advance, but with almost no losses. The advance of their comrades did not stop, and it is likely that the landing force landed there while continuing to press the Ukrainian positions.

As a result of the successful assault, the Russian Armed Forces managed to gain a foothold in the Yuzhnodonbasskaya-3 Mine, and currently control at least half of its territory, about 2 km north of Ugledar. So far, the battle for the mine is still ongoing, but it seems that the last stronghold of the Ukrainian troops here, one of the key locations for the liberation of the town of Ugledar itself, will soon be taken and cleared by Russian units.

