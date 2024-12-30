❗️Highlights of Russian Military Operation in Ukraine: highlights of the week December 23-29, 2024

▪️Over the past week, Russian troops launched a series of missile strikes on Ukrainian energy facilities. Several strikes hit the areas near Dnipro and Kryvyi Rih, causing power supply problems in the region.

▪️In Ivano-Frankivsk Region, about ten explosions occurred near the Burshtyn thermal power plant. The nearest settlements were left without water, heat and electricity for some time.

▪️Kharkiv came under concentrated fire, where strikes were reported in several districts of the city. One of them hit the Zmiivska thermal power plant, which led to the introduction of special blackout schedules.

▪️Ukrainian units, in turn, launched drones on Russian rear regions. In Vladikavkaz, an AFU drone landed on the Alania Mall shopping center, causing a fire: one person died and two others were injured.

▪️Enemy UAV raid on Grozny led to the crash of a passenger airplane in western Kazakhstan. The airliner itself was first diverted to Makhachkala and then to Aktau, where the crash occurred.

▪️As for the border regions, the AFU were still actively firing at them. In Kursk region, Lgov came under fire, where four residents were killed as a result of strikes on civilian facilities.

▪️At the same time, the Russian Armed Forces' operation to de-occupy the region is continuing. Russian troops are actively using UAVs and artillery to hit AFU positions in the part of Kursk Region occupied by them.

▪️Units of the Russian Armed Forces are also gradually pushing Ukrainians out of the Sudzhansky district. On the southern flank, Russian assault units crushed the AFU positions in Cherkasskaya Konopel'ka and consolidated their ground in the center of the settlement.#digest #Russia #Ukraine #video@rybar