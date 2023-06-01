BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

🔓 Unlocking the Mystery of Human Development! 🧠🚀💥
Finding Genius Podcast
Finding Genius PodcastCheckmark Icon
187 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
4 views • 06/01/2023

Here's a mind-blowing fact for you: Did you know that men's brains don't fully mature until the age of 25? 🤯 It's true! Let's delve into this fascinating journey of human development together.

From the moment we hit puberty around 13 or 14, we find ourselves in an extraordinary situation. 😮 We're navigating the world with the body of an adult, while our brains are still in their adolescent phase. It's like driving a powerful car with the mind of a kid! 🚗🧠

During this crucial phase, I made some choices and developed habits that, in hindsight, weren't the best. 😬 Some of them have been challenging to overcome, while others I've managed to conquer from time to time. It's been a rollercoaster ride of self-discovery! 🎢🔍

However, I've come to realize that everything comes down to one fundamental choice: Do we surrender to our highest spiritual self or rely solely on our intellect? 🤔 It's a profound question that shapes our journey. Personally, I've found solace in submitting to my intellect, knowing that it can guide me towards better decisions. 💡
https://bit.ly/3nUf5Z4

🎧 If you're intrigued by the complexities of human development and the interplay between our brains and emotions, you won't want to miss our full episode! 🎙️✨

Click the link in our bio or find it in the description above to listen in and explore the depths of this captivating topic.

Keywords
humandevelopmentmindandbodychoicesandhabits
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy