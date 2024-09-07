Preserving Nature in Kamakura, Japan 🇯🇵 🤩🐶

There is a grassroots effort here in Kamakura to preserve an area in a protected zone from unwanted construction that could spoil the natural environment and beautiful view overlooking Mt. Fuji. Also, the autumn garden is shaping up, and I made a delicious dish of roasted chicken & potatoes. 🤤 And very soon I'll start canning! 🤩🐶





"A garden is a grand teacher. It teaches patience and careful watchfulness; it teaches industry and thrift; above all it teaches entire trust." Gertrude Jekyll