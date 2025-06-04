Dark Secrets of the Vatican and the New Pope’s Hidden Crimes – w/ Kevin Annett

Sign up for my newsletter and support my work on Substack at https://SarahWestall.Substack.com

Former minister and long-time activist Kevin Annett returns to uncover the forbidden—Vatican crimes, historical abuse, and the truth about the new Pope. As the saying goes: “You know who holds power by who you’re not allowed to criticize.” In this explosive conversation, we dive into hidden church history, the darker side of organized religion, and the spiritual questions that institutional powers try to silence. Discussions like this matter—especially when truth challenges authority.

Follow Kevin Annett’s ongoing work at MurderByDecree.com.

