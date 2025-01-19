KCAL 9 reporter killed by VAXX poison injections

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Chauncy Glover @ChauncyOnTV "US advisers endorse single-shot COVID-19 vaccine from Johnson & Johnson. This is the one I've been waiting for!"
https://abc13DOTcom/health/us-advisers-endorse-single-shot-covid-vaccine-from-j-j/10372300/ via
@ABC13Houston
3:18 PM · Feb 26, 2021
https://x.com/ChauncyOnTV/status/1365441066862841865
Celebration of life held for Chauncy Glover in Houston
Nov 23, 2024
https://www.youtubeDOTcom/watch?v=Hpl6c5oyv8o
