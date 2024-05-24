Quo Vadis





May 28, 2024





In this video we share Our Lord's Message to Luz de Maria for May 24, 2024





Here is the message of Our Lord to Luz de Maria for May 24, 2024:





Dear children, I bless you.





MY HEART BURNS WITH LOVE FOR EACH OF YOU.





AS A LOVING FATHER, I CARRY YOU IN MY HEART, FROM WHICH I DO NOT WANT YOU TO LEAVE.





I wish you innocent, My children, because there is so much outrage in humanity, because there is so much evil in humanity that I want My children to live from My Love, feed on My Love so that they do not fall into sin and then they cannot rise.





My children, this moment in which you live by Divine Will, is a difficult time;

but the one who has faith, nothing is missing...





the one who has faith, has everything...





the one who is love with his brothers stops living in an agony...





the one who is love with his brothers is sincere...





the one who is love with his brothers deserves the forgiveness of the guilt...





AND I, BEFORE EACH OF YOU, I WANT TO FORGIVE YOU BUT YOU HAVE TO ASK ME FOR THAT FORGIVENESS.





There is so much cruelty, so much petty interest in humanity, that there are My creatures that painfully distribute all humanity like a spoil of war.





My little children, the moment of the open declaration of the world war is getting closer and each nation will have to take sides, each nation will say: "I am with these countries and I do not accompany these other countries."





Little children:





MOMENTS ARE COMING WHEN FAITH WILL BE TESTED AND YOU HAVE TO TAKE THIS TIME, YOURSELF, TO INCREASE THE FAITH BECAUSE it IS THE TIME OF PREPARATION, it IS THE TIME OF GRACE SO THAT YOU CONTINUE TO LIVE in ME AND FEED ON ME AND NOT SEPARATE yourself FROM OUR Most Holy TRINITY.





Little children, I hear so many praying and I feel cold in prayer; I feel so many praying but they don't pray with love.





I wish that when they approach Me, that when they pray, they pray with their hearts feeling and living every word they dedicate to Me, to My Mother.





They must maintain clarity in thought so that the heart continues to be flesh.





My little children, I love you and I look at each one as the poor man who needs me to give him My Love, because no one is overabounded in My Love; and so that Love that I give you, you replicate it in your brothers in these difficult and tense moments in which all humanity lives.





Without you knowing, the conversations and meetings of powers come and go, from countries with other countries because everyone already knows who to support and who not to support; those who do not know are you, My children, but in this great sad scene to which humanity has arrived, you must act and work for good at all times. It is what they must do: love with My Self Love and give themselves in faith so that they comfort this Beggar of Love, because it is not only to call me by My Name, but it is to recognize myself as "the King of kings and the Lord of lords".





Others will come in My Name, but if you know Me you will not be deceived.





Be rely on My Mother, I love you children, but before the decisions of human freedom I am respectful until the sheep feel the absence of the voice of their Shepherd and wish to return to Me.





There will be great suffering on the face of the Earth, rivers of blood on the face of the Earth and even so the desire for power will not be satiated until I am forced to intervene and stop the slaughter. I do it out of love, out of love for each of you whom I bless and love, love and bless.





My little children, love My Mother who is your Mother, take into Her, she will not forsaken you and I will rejoice when I look at you stay within the faith and within the Divine Law.





Love yourselves little children as I love you.





These are no times not to forgive yourself.





These moments are of forgiveness so that they can free themselves from the bonds because the Devil does not rest and I call them to forgive.





I bless you, My children, the Sacramentals that everyone has at this moment, I bless you because I know that you have faith to carry the Sacramentals.





I bless you in the Name of My Almighty Father, Owner of Heaven and Earth, I bless you so that, being in a state of grace, the demons will flee.

I bless you so that you constantly remember that you must be faithful to Me.





My little children, I bless you in the Name of the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit.





Your Jesus.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k59zm2PPu38